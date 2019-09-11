Broadway and Beyond brings the big stage to Newton

Dust off those tuxedos and dig out that evening gown because Newton Theatre Company is putting on a night you won’t want to miss.

The theatre group will be hosting veteran actor and Broadway star Chuck Wagner at the Roxy Theater Saturday for Broadway and Beyond, a special concert to raise funds for future performances.

Jessica Price, co-director of Newton Theatre’s upcoming production, “Into The Woods,” said their show caught the attention of Wagner, who was one of the original cast members of the Broadway musical. She said Wagner asked to come support Newton Theatre Company.

“Since we’re doing “Into The Woods,” one of the original performers when it first opened way back when, he is coming here to Newton,” she said. “He’s going to do a workshop with our cast that day, and then that night, do a fundraiser concert to help us with our production.”

Price said Wagner will be singing songs from his past performances on Broadway, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and, of course, “Into The Woods.”

“A lot of big name productions,” she said. “He’s going to be singing his songs, and he’s a professional. We’re very excited about it.”

The cast and crew of “Into The Woods” is very excited, and a more than a little intimidated, to be singing alongside an accomplished Broadway performer, Price said.

“We’re all really excited,” she said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to perform with someone like that.”

Additionally, “Into The Woods” cast will be joining Wagner on stage, singing along with him in a once in a lifetime performance, learning from one of the best and raising money for the theatre.

Broadway and Beyond is billed as a formal event, Price said, so it’s also an opportunity to get dressed up. It’s the whole Broadway experience, she said.

“Heels, gowns, get your hair done. Tuxes, corsages, whatever. We encourage people to wear tuxedos, evening gowns, just go all out,” she said. “They can come in jeans and a t-shirt if they want, but we’re all going to be dressed up, so we want them to be dressed up.”

The benefit concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Roxy Theater, Price said. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets, which cost $10 each, can be purchased from any “Into The Woods” cast member or by visiting the event’s Facebook page, Broadway and Beyond.

Price said there may be some tickets available for purchase at the door, as well, but over half the seats had been filled as of last Friday. She said those who’d like to attend are encouraged to get their tickets as soon as possible.

“We encourage purchasing before you get here. We can’t promise there will be tickets at the door,” she said.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward the upcoming production of “Into The Woods,” which is set to run Oct. 19-27. Tickets for the show will be available at Saturday’s concert or on the Newton Theatre Company’s Facebook page.