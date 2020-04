For the next two Thursdays, the City of Newton is partnering with Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest to provide a temporary, drive-through testing site for the coronavirus at the former Pioneer Community Hospital due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

