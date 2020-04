Newton Fire and Rescue help a resident Thursday retrieve his car from a ditch along Hwy 80 in Newton. First responders on scene reported the driver had ducked into Newton Discout Tobacco and forgot to enage the parking break. The vehicle rolled through the parking lot, across the highway and into the ditch.

