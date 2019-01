Newton County welcomed Raymond Boutwell to the Justice Court bench Friday at a special called meeting of the Board of Supervisors. Boutwell, who has over 30 years of experience as an attorney, will serve out the rest of Judge Mark McDonald’s term, which ends Dec. 31.

