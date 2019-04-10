Closed bridge reopens

By THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 8:41am

Motorists traveling along Laurence-Hazel Road will no longer need to take a detour as efforts to replace a dilapidated bridge near the intersection of Highway 80 are complete.

 

