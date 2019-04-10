Closed bridge reopens

Closed bridge reopensBy THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 8:41am
Motorists traveling along Laurence-Hazel Road will no longer need to take a detour as efforts to replace a dilapidated bridge near the intersection of Highway 80 are complete.
Motorists traveling along Laurence-Hazel Road will no longer need to take a detour as efforts to replace a dilapidated bridge near the intersection of Highway 80 are complete.
The East Central Community College tennis teams both picked up wins over visiting Itawamba on... READ MORE
A Celebration of Life service for Ms. Anna Faye Wolverton was held Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m... READ MORE
Mississippi is being threatened with a lawsuit again, and for once, it doesn’t have to do with... READ MORE
Ms. Katrina Tingle announces the engagement of her daughter Asia Tingle to Lakendrick Coleman,... READ MORE