Seven families displaced after early morning blaze

Seven families are without homes after an early morning blaze destroyed several structures and damaged others at Union Apartments Monday.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.