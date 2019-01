Union Public School District is calling all parents of 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds to get their appointments set for pre-K and kindergarten registration next month. Students turning four by September are eligible to go into pre-K, while students turning five will make up the 2019-20 kindergarten class.

