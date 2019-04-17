Veterans to break ground on new park

Veterans to break ground on new parkBy THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 04/17/2019 - 8:59am
Newton County residents will honor veterans Saturday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Veterans Memorial Park on Highway 15 south of Decatur.
