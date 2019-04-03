Indictment clears Burton

Indictment clears BurtonBy THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 04/03/2019 - 8:48am
Sen. Terry C. Burton, R-Newton, has been found not guilty of DUI charges stemming from a Dec. 19 arrest in Oktibbeha County.
Sen. Terry C. Burton, R-Newton, has been found not guilty of DUI charges stemming from a Dec. 19 arrest in Oktibbeha County.
The No. 25 ranked East Central Community College women’s tennis team picked up a big 5-4 win... READ MORE
James Louis “Creeper” Nelson Jr., 84, of Newton, Miss., passed away Wednesday, March 6 at his... READ MORE
Wandering up and down Main Street in Newton Saturday, I was ecstatic to see a multitude of... READ MORE
Ms. Katrina Tingle announces the engagement of her daughter Asia Tingle to Lakendrick Coleman,... READ MORE