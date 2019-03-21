Choctaw tribal member sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2nd degree murder

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Thu, 03/21/2019 - 4:26pm

Jerome Steve, 33, of Philadelphia, was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III to 540 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for second degree murder, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

 

