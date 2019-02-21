Youths charged with Hickory Vandalism

Youths charged with Hickory VandalismBy BRENT MAZE,
Thu, 02/21/2019 - 1:53pm
The Hickory Police Department has arrested three children ranging in ages from 12 to 17 years old in connection with a weekend vandalism.
