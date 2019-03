Chunky residents are concerned a closed bridge on Griffis-Fountain Road may limit their escape options in the event of an emergency. Last Tuesday, Dwayne Reynolds, a lifelong resident of Chunky and owner of Chunky Trading Post, asked Newton County supervisors what plans were in place to get residents out if an emergency were to occur.

