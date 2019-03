Newton County Supervisors received an unpleasant surprise Tuesday as they opened bids for repair of a bridge on Newton-Calhoun Road, which were well under the allotted amount the county was given to spend.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.