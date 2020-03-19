ECCC PBL students receive top honors

Twenty members of East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda participated in the 2020 State Leadership Conference and all placed in their respective events, which qualified them for national competition scheduled in June in Salt Lake City. The state conference was held at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus.

Theta Chi also received first place in raising funds for the March of Dimes, was recognized as a Gold Seal Chapter and Foundation Member, and was named the largest chapter in membership.

Inducted into the Mississippi Phi Beta Lambda Hall of Fame in recognition of a first place award at the 2019 National Leadership Conference were Tucker Cain of Carthage, Hannah Stokes of Philadelphia and recent alumni Justin Wilcher and Shelby Greenwood, both of Philadelphia, and Lexi Rover of Little Rock.

Selected for Who’s Who in Phi Beta Lambda were Cain, Stokes, Jerry Davidson of Philadelphia, and Daniel Triplett of Nanih Waiya.

Janna Ford of Carthage was elected state parliamentarian.

Stokes also received the 2020 Mississippi Professional Division Outstanding Student Award and was recognized for her efforts as a 2019-2020 state officer

State award winners include Beth Fortner of Port Gibson and Caleb McGrew of Meridian, first place, Business Law; Luke Wall of Decatur, Cully Smith of Newton and McGrew, first place, Business Sustainability; Genesis Lyons of Decatur, first place, Client Service; Lillie Chapman of Philadelphia and Ford, first place, Community Service Project; Triplett and Justice Battle of Lake, first place, Computer Animation; Stokes and Carly Greenwood of Philadelphia, first place, Integrated Marketing Campaign; Cezar Arroyo-Torres of Morton, first place, Local Chapter Annual Business Report; Cain, Greenwood, Stokes, Ford, and Brian Pace of Collinsville, first place, Parliamentary Procedure; Wall, first place, Public Speaking; Camilla Addy of Decatur and Davidson, first place, Social Media Campaign; Toni Hilliard of Wesson, Nathan Lampley of Louisville and Lyons, first place, Statistical Analysis and Decision Making; Jamie Pogue of Forest, second place, Advanced Technology; Smith, second place, Cyber Security; Davidson, Hilliard, and Arroyo, second place, Financial Services; Cain, second place, Future Business Executive; Lampley, Pace and Selena Phillips of Louisville, second place, Hospitality Analysis and Decision Making; Pogue and Phillips, third place, Business Presentation; and Fortner, fourth place, Sales Presentation.

Christy Ferguson, Thomas Fortenberry, Judy Hurtt, Lisa Lampton and Bobby Hebert serve as advisors.