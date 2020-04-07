Riley, McDonald Selected Mr., Miss ECCC 

Riley, McDonald Selected Mr., Miss ECCCBy ECCC MEDIA RELATIONS,
Matthew Riley of Brandon and Jasmine McDonald of Union were selected Mr. and Miss East Central Community College for the 2019-20 school year by a recent vote of the student body.
Riley serves as president of the ECCC Student Body, Men of Dignity, and the President’s Council. He is a member of Warrior Corps and serves as a student assistant for Men’s Basketball.
He plans to continue his education at the University of Mississippi to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Sports Administration.
A graduate of Murrah High School, Riley is the son of Matthew and Marie Riley.
McDonald serves as head drum major for the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, and she is a member of the Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year colleges.
She plans to continue her education at the University of Southern Mississippi to complete her bachelor’s degree in music education.
A graduate of Union High School, she is the daughter of Angela Roebuck of Union.