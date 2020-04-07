Riley, McDonald Selected Mr., Miss ECCC 

By ECCC MEDIA RELATIONS,
  286 reads
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 3:21pm

Matthew Riley of Brandon and Jasmine McDonald of Union were selected Mr. and Miss East Central Community College for the 2019-20 school year by a recent vote of the student body.

 Riley serves as president of the ECCC Student Body, Men of Dignity, and the President’s Council. He is a member of Warrior Corps and serves as a student assistant for Men’s Basketball.

He plans to continue his education at the University of Mississippi to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Sports Administration.

A graduate of Murrah High School, Riley is the son of Matthew and Marie Riley.

McDonald serves as head drum major for the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, and she is a member of the Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society of two-year colleges.

She plans to continue her education at the University of Southern Mississippi to complete her bachelor’s degree in music education.

A graduate of Union High School, she is the daughter of Angela Roebuck of Union.

 

