Angel Tree launched at Newton Chamber office

Families needing help in Newton County are getting an extra bit of help, as the Newton Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Salvation Army for its Angel Tree program.

Emily Pugh, executive director of the Newton Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber’s board of directors agreed thought this was a great way to help give back this Christmas.

“Each of the angels on the tree represents a child who needs a little help during the Christmas season,” Pugh said. “Without our help, these children may not have any Christmas gifts. So we are asking for members of the community to come by and adopt a child this Christmas season.”

All of the children represented by angels on the Newton Chamber’s Angel Tree live in Newton County.

So how do you adopt an angel?

Pugh said it’s as simple as 1, 2, 3, 4!

1. Pick out your angel from the tree located in the Newton Chamber of Commerce office.

2. Purchase gifts for that child. There are gift suggestions on the angel provided by the parents, but we encourage you to be creative!

3. Choose to wrap or leave gifts unwrapped. Just be sure to include your angel code on the gifts so that we can make sure the right child gets your gift!

4. Drop off the gifts at the Newton Chamber of Commerce office by Dec. 15.

For more information, contact the chamber at 601-683-2201 or email the chamber at director@newtonchamberms.com.