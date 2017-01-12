Decatur, Hickory to host Christmas parades this weekend

The Christmas festivities will kick off on Friday in the county seat as the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce and the GFWC-MFWC Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club will host the annual Decatur Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.

A “Decatur Dollars” drawing will be held at 5:30 p.m. ECCC’s Warrior Wonderland will follow the parade.

The parade will again feature floats from several churches and organizations and area school bands.

Things will continue in Hickory on Saturday when the town hosts its annual Christmas parade at 3 p.m. in the town square.