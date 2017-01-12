ECCC to host third annual ‘Warrior Wonderland’ tonight

East Central Community College invites area residents to get into the Christmas spirit by attending the third annual Warrior Wonderland Friday, Dec. 1, on the campus in Decatur.

The special celebration of Christmas will begin immediately following the Decatur Christmas Parade, about 6:30 p.m., and conclude by 8:30 p.m.

Warrior Wonderland will kick off with a fireworks display and visitors will have a variety of activities from which to choose.

Several East Central Community College musicians and ensembles, including the Centralettes and color guard, will be performing throughout the night on the music stage. There will be a ‘Selfies with Santa’ station, a Mississippi National Guard Avenger military vehicle that guests can maneuver, and various specialty, food, and drink booths sponsored by ECCC student organizations.

A $5 armband will provide unlimited access to a train ride, inflatable slide, and two laser tag areas. New this year is the Wrecking Ball, a ride that swings back and forth while the tub containing the rider spins, and a football throw and gaming trailer, also provided by the Mississippi National Guard.

“We always enjoy partnering with our local communities, and what better season of the year to do this than Christmas,” said East Central Community College president Billy Stewart. “We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the activities and fun our campus community has planned for this special holiday evening at East Central.”

For more information, contact Amanda Walton, ECCC director of housing and student activities, at 601-635-6213 or email awalton@eccc.edu.