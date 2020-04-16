Cure boredom with crafting and art

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a new series of stories written by local students. If you would like to participate, please email your story to Thomas Howard at thoward@newtoncountyappeal.com

In a time such as today, when it seems that the majority of activities that we can participate in are restricted to indoors, inspiration for anything to cure boredom can be slim to none. However, these at-home activities can be full of fun! One thing that kids can do to keep their brains active is crafting. More specifically, sewing. A current trend that is popular online is for people to sew and create their own facemask. Students can paint or stitch their own designs on the fabric. (Monogram their initials, etc.) Templates and tutorials can be found online to give kids step-by-step instructions, as well as pictures they can use as a guide. This can be useful during times such as these when the amount of facemask is limited, while also giving kids a project to concentrate on. Another fun activity that is popular online is to create sidewalk-chalk murals. An outline is laid with painters tape. Then, triangles and other shapes are created within it. Color over it with a variety of chalk, then the outline is removed. What’s left is a colorful mural of geometric shapes. This activity can be practiced at home, while it still requires you to go out in your yard and get some sunshine. Social distancing is very important, and staying active may be hard. But keeping kids minds functioning and working is just as important as staying safe and healthy.

Maddie Walton is 14-years old. She attends Lake Middle School.