Victim’s Assistance Coordinator: Cyndi Robinson Cook helps victims of crimes by giving them the tools they need to become survivors

Victim’s Assistance Coordinator: Cyndi Robinson Cook helps victims of crimes by giving them the tools they need to become survivorsBy THOMAS HOWARD,
Wed, 03/13/2019 - 9:01am
Cyndi Robinson Cook slides into her office in Newton Police Station. It’s a tiny room wedged between the courtroom and investigator’s offices, made even smaller by the desk and large file cabinets that take up much of the precious space.