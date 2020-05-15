MSU women selected for 2020 Hall of Fame Challenge

Mississippi State women's basketball has been selected as one of four teams to compete in the 2020 Hall of Fame Women's Challenge on November 28-29 at Mohegan Sun Arena, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs open the tournament on Saturday with a matchup against Maine, while UConn and Quinnipiac make up the other side of the bracket. The winners of the two contests will play in the championship on Sunday, while the losing teams will compete in the third-place game. Game times and television details will be released at later date.

"I'm really excited to be a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Challenge," said head coach Nikki McCray-Penson. "I was a part of this event when I was at South Carolina, and I'm excited for the opportunity to be around basketball greatness and see that again. A lot of coaches I know, including my former head coach Pat Summitt, are in the Hall of Fame. Dawn Staley and a lot of my Olympic teammates have been inducted into the Hall as well. It's where this all begins. We will be going up against some great competition in Maine, Quinnipiac and UConn. I'm really looking forward to the event."

Mississippi State owns a 4-1 combined record all time against the field. The Bulldogs are a perfect 3-0 against Maine while boasting a 1-1 record against UConn. MSU and Quinnipiac have never met on the hardwood.