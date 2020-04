More than 33 years after the City of Union first allowed the Union Country Club to use a portion of its property for a golf course, the two parties may soon have a working lease agreement.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.