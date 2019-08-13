Readying for service

The Union Fire Department’s new city fire truck arrived late last week, and fire department workers are getting it ready for service.

Fire department workers began last week equipping the truck using gear from the older truck it is replacing and placing it on the new fire truck.

Union volunteers Michael James, Ethan Rigdon and Thomas Whinery install holders for air packs in one of the truck’s compartments.

Whinery and Rigdon help load a ladder onto the truck.