Fire engines from Sebastopol, Union, Greenfield and Duffee, as firefighters from several other departments, took part in an honor guard Monday for the body of James “Catfish” Stevenson, who served Newton and Scott counties as a volunteer firefighter for 26 years.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.