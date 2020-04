Teachers and staff at Union Middle School set up tables in front of the school Monday to hand out paper packets of coursework to parents of students without reliable internet access, part of an effort to move classes online during the mandated school shutdown.

Get access to this story and every story with our Digital Subscription. LOGIN HERE If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options or to activate your complimentary online subscription.