Board mulls possible new fire engine

By DEMETRIUS THOMPSON,
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:13am

The Decatur Board of Aldermen got a look at a model of what could be the town’s next fire truck at a special meeting on Thursday.

Donnie Weeks and Frank Murray, representatives from Bonaventure Fire and Safety, presented the board with a model of one of its Rosenbauer America Avenger custom fire trucks and information about the advantages of custom-made trucks as opposed to commercial made cabs from manufacturers such as Freightliner.

Murray and Weeks said the custom cab trucks can offer features such as a rehab facility where firefighters can recover after overheating.

The price for the Avenger model, would be $388,725 and can be paid annually as opposed to monthly. The board will make a decision of the purchasing of a new fire truck at a later date.

At the Feb. 6 regular meeting, Town Clerk Brenda Harper said that sales tax revenue has been down around $2,000 monthly over the past two months. Harper said some of that is due to the closure of El Patio Mexican restaurant in January.

Also, at the Feb. 6 meeting, Police Chief Joedy Pennington discussed the possibility of the department acquiring a drug sniffing dog, which would be acquired for little expense.

The board will hold its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. March 6.

 

