Brooks named as 2019 Newton County DYW

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 12:20pm

The 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Newton County program was held Saturday night at ECCC's Huff Auditorium.  Jasmin Brooks was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Newton County for 2019. She also won preliminary awards for self-expression, talent and fitness.  Brooks is the daughter of Larry and Sharon Brooks and is a student at Newton County High School. 

Alana McMullan received the “Be Your Best Self” Essay award and the preliminary award for scholastic achievement. She is the daughter of Stephen and Eileen McMullan and is a student at Newton County High School.

Jocie Beckham received the Linda Hitt Spirit Award which was voted on by the contestants. She is the daughter of Cindy Strickland and Justin Beckham and is a student at Union High School. The event was directed by Lauren Castillo.

 

