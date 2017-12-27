Chamber ends successful Angel Tree

At least 40 needy Newton County children were able to have a big Christmas, thanks to the Newton Angel Tree sponsored by the Newton Chamber of Commerce and the Salvation Army.

Emily Pugh, director of the Newton Chamber of Commerce, said all 45 children were adopted shortly after the angel tree was launched, and those who adopted children all turned in their toys by the Dec. 16 deadline.

“It is a blessing that all of the angels of our Angel Tree were adopted within two weeks of putting the tree up in our Depot,” Pugh said. “The love and support from the community truly touched my heart as families and children came in to give back.”

Community members selected angels from the tree. The tags on the tree listed the child’s name, age and wish list.

Those who adopted angels, could purchase the items from wish list. After the toys were collected, the Salvation Army distributed the toys to local families.

“Each of the angels on the tree represents a child who needs a little help during the Christmas season,” Pugh said. “Without our help, these children may not have any Christmas gifts.