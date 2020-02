An election to choose the next alderman for the Town of Chunky has been cancelled due to a shortage of candidates. The seat on the 5-alderperson board came open after Jacky Johnson was elected to replace Glenn Hollingsworth as Beat 5 County Supervisor.

