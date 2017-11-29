City optimistic for new industry after Hunter building sells

The City of Union will no longer have to worry about the ownership of the former Hunter Engineering building after the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the facility at their Nov. 20 meeting.

The board voted to purchase the 106,000-square-foot building for $450,000.

Union Mayor Wayne Welch said he was contacted about the sale soon after the meeting and is excited about the prospects of finally finding a tenant for the long vacant facility.

“A special thanks goes to the Neshoba County Board of Supervisors and to David Vowell from the the Community Development Partnership,” Welch said. “I really appreciate it, and I think this maybe will help us get someone in the Hunter building. We know that they will work to bring industry to Union. They’ve really been good to us.”

The Hunter Engineering building was built in 1990 on 52 acres at 306 Industrial Circle in northern Union. It was originally constructed as a break testing and alignment warehouse but was used only as storage. According to the Neshoba County supervisors, the building was appraised at $1 million. Around 7,800 square feet of the building is finished office space, including a front reception/waiting area, a conference room and break room.

The Hunter Engineering Company, which is based in Bridgeton, Mo., has owned the building for the last two decades.

Hunter Engineering produces auto repair equipment including alignments, wheel balancers, tire changers, lifts and brake lathes.