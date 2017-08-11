Cleveland comes home for album release

The Roxy Theater in Newton is a special place for Colt Cleveland.

He got his first taste of the performing arts participating in “Shrek” and “The Little Mermaid” before serving as the musical director for Charlie Brown.

Now, he is coming on Thursday night to play the Roxy for his debut album release party. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available through his social media page at https://www.facebook.com/ColtClevelandmusic/ or will be available at the door.

Cleveland said he is excited about coming back home for the release party and he’s been overwhelmed at the response he’s received from his home county.

“Tickets are already about 65 percent sold, and it would be awesome to

see us have a sellout on Thursday night,” Cleveland said. “I’m so thankful to Julie Rowzee and everyone at the Roxy Theater for making this happen. They’ve made it to where all we have to do is roll into town on Thursday morning, set up and then pack up after the concert is over. I can’t express how much that means to me. They’ve really bent over backward to make this night special.”

After graduating from Belmont University in Nashville, Cleveland has spent time in Atlanta, Ga., Huntsville, Ala., and back home in Newton County before making it back to Nashville within the last year. Most of the songs on the debut album were written a while back, but the songs were never released, most of that due a deal with a record label falling through about two years ago.

He said this past year has been the most challenging of his life.

“For most of this year, it seemed like most everything I wanted to do wasn’t working out,” he said on his blog. “I wasn’t reaching my career goals and my personal life seemed to be continually unravelling. I was homesick, burnt out and ready to give up. But I didn’t give up. I stayed. I pushed didn’t give up. I stayed. I pushed through. Now, oddly enough, this year is one of my favorites. And that vision? It didn’t quite work out, but what I got instead is so much better. I feel happy, and it feels good.”

Cleveland said the songs are based on life experiences, “partying” and other experiences that most people can relate to.

“My songs are about things that everyone can relate to, bad relationships, partying, having a good time,” Cleveland said. “I’ve either written, co-wrote or collaborated on every song on the album.”

The album officially released to Apple Music, Spotify and other digital downloading services on Nov. 2. Not wanting to deal with setting up a show in Nashville to release the album, he decided to have his own release party back home.

“It’s a challenge in Nashville trying to get people to come to a show, so I just decided that I wanted to bring it back home and celebrate here with my family and friends,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland said those coming to the show should expect to see a high-quality, pop show when he comes this week.

“I’m bringing my band down from Nashville, and we’re going to have all the lights and everything you’d expect at a big time show,” Cleveland said. “We hope that lots of people will come out and enjoy the show.”