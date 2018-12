Mississippi State University fans are about to get a treat as the Newton County chapter of the Mississippi Alumni Association will host John Cohen, athletic director for MSU, for a night of socializing, food and fun Thursday, Feb. 7.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE