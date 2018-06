JACKSON — Although there were not two schools in the state top 10 of this year’s district-level passing rates for the first administration of the Third Grade Reading Assessment, all of the county’s three public schools were above the 90 percent threshold.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE If you're not, CLICK HERE for more information about our affordable online subscription options.