Decatur Mayor David Marshall, center, signed The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Proclamation presented by GFWC-MFWC members, left to right, Theresa Buntyn-Co President, Pam Newell, Dianne Smith, and Carolyn Huey-Co President. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 has been proclaimed National Wear Red Day.

---

