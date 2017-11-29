Decatur police get body cameras courtesy of District Attorney’s office

The Decatur Police Department became the latest law enforcement agency in Newton County to purchase body cameras. Eighth Judicial District Attorney Steven Kilgore purchased the three body cameras for the department using drug seized funds from the District Attorney’s office.

“We are very fortunate to have a district attorney to support law enforcement in this way,” said Decatur Police Chief Joedy Pennington. “We already have video cameras in all our patrol cars and the body cameras will further assist the officers in protecting the citizens of Decatur.”

The DPD is the second department to purchase body cameras for officers after the Hickory Police Department started using them in 2015.