Dr. King remembered during parade, program

Hundreds of people in Newton County came out Monday afternoon to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The theme for the fourth annual Friends of Unity’s Martin Luther King Jr. parade and program was “Preparing for the Future Dreamers.” And in the eyes of one Newton High School senior, he could already see progress happening.

“He not only helped African Americans, but he also helped many other races and people,” said Newton senior Cadrian Robinson. “I can see progress that he helped create in our culture.”

Robinson was one of the people who attended the parade on Monday afternoon that began at Newton High School and went down Church and Main streets in downtown Newton.

One of the event organizers, Eva McDonald, said she hoped their event promoted awareness about the teachings of Dr. King and to help awaken everyone to get involved.

“The dream has been dreamed, but there’s still work to be done,” McDonald said. “There are aspects of his dream that we can see today. There has been a decrease in violence. We don’t see the violence that we had in the 1960s. There has also been an increase of young people getting education and good jobs. We’ve seen a lot of good things come to pass, but there’s more to be done.”

The program was held at Sand Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Anthony Robinson, president of the Third New Hope Educational Congress and pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Newton will be the keynote speaker.

The previous MLK Day programs had been held at the Newton Historic Depot, but McDonald said previously that the change in venue was to make this year’s event was to provide more room and make the event more spiritual.