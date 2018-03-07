ECCC PBL students take top honors in national competition

BALTIMORE, Md. — Members of East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda received top honors at the organization’s 2018 National Leadership Conference held June 23-26 in Baltimore, Md. Students from across the United States participated in the conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and participate in 60 business and business-related competitive events.

Theta Chi chapter received 10 awards overall, including two first place awards, and $1,000 in cash prizes both in the computer animation and parliamentary procedure categories. The group also received a $1,000 March of Dimes grant, was recognized as second place overall for March of Dimes fundraising efforts, was one of only two schools in the state of Mississippi named a Gold Seal chapter, and received PBL Outstanding Recognition, which was awarded to only 10 chapters in the nation. Jessica Everett of Decatur was also recognized for Mississippi Who’s Who in PBL.

Award winners included Jackie Cates of Newton and Samantha McMullan of Decatur, first place, computer animation; Nicole Ferguson, Shelby Greenwood, Sam Loper, Khalil Triplett and Justin Wilcher, all of Philadelphia, first place, parliamentary procedures; Autumn McMillan of Philadelphia and Brittney Watkins of Forest, third place, local chapter annual business report; Jessica Everett of Decatur, fourth place, client service; Alexus Patrick of Forest and Abby Smith of Philadelphia, fourth place, social media challenge; Ferguson and Triplett, fifth place, financial services; Alexis Rover of Little Rock, sixth place, public speaking; Sydney Baucum of Decatur and Everett, sixth place, analysis and decision making; Joseph Blount of Philadelphia, seventh place, forensic accounting; and Baucum, ninth place, job interview.

ECCC instructors Christy Ferguson, Thomas Fortenberry and Judith Hurtt serve as sponsors.