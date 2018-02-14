Eties selected as grand marshals of annual parade

﻿﻿

﻿Decatur couple Sid and Jackie Etie were selected as grand marshals of the 2017 Decatur Christmas parade and will be honored at the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet on Feb. 24 at ECCC.

The Eties have been married for 30 years and have made several contributions to the community since moving back to Decatur in 2000.

Jackie is a Decatur native and earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Sid is a native of Lafayette, La., and earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

The two met while they both worked at BP/Amoco in Louisiana. Sid worked as the manager of offshore construction and international and domestic project management, while Jackie worked as a college recruiter, leadership consultant and was director of facilities and services. They were later transferred by the company to Houston, Texas, when and they retired in 2000 and they decided to move back to Jackie’s hometown.

Sid was elected to serve two terms on the Decatur Board of Aldermen and worked as chairman of the Veterans Day Celebration of Freedom Event in 2012.

Jackie served as past president of the Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club and currently is treasurer of the Progressive Club and Bobashela DAR Chapter.

The Eties are active members of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church where Jackie ﻿serves as business administrator and Sid serves on the property committee.

They said they were honored to be selected as last year’s grand marshals and thanks the Chamber and Rick Wyatt, who’s lent his truck for them to ride in at the Dec. 1 parade.

“We were very surprised and humbled. It was unexpected,” said Sid.

They also support the community as members of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it’s a positive thing that the Chamber is attempting to recognize people who are trying to make a difference in the community,” Jackie said. “I believe that the Chamber can really help businesses grow and not only just be a social component of the community.”

Their family also supports education in the community and established a family scholarship at ECCC to promote the value of education.

The chamber banquet will begin with the silent auction at 5:30 p.m. This year’s speaker will be WLBT anchor Maggie Wade. Tickets cost $22 and are available at the Decatur Town Hall or from any chamber board member.