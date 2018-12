Cars lined the American Legion Post 89 Hut driveway as residents braved soggy conditions to attend the Gospel Singing concert to benefit the Hut restoration project.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The NEWTON COUNTY APPEAL.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, CLICK HERE