Health Dept. to hold back-to-school immunization clinic Thursday

Newton County Health Department, along with three other county health departments, will be holding special school registration immunization clinics for adolescents ages 10-17 next week. No appointment will be necessary.

During these clinics, the health department staff will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering 7th grade.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry.

Newton County Health Department is located at 15776 Hwy 15 N., Decatur.

Other locations participating in the immunization initiative include: Leake County Health Department, Neshoba County Health Department, Newton County Health Department and Washington County Health Department.

For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit www.HealthyMS.com/immunizations.