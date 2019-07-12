Health Dept. to hold back-to-school immunization clinic Thursday

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 187 reads
Fri, 07/12/2019 - 3:48pm

Newton County Health Department, along with three other county health departments, will be holding special school registration immunization clinics for adolescents ages 10-17 next week. No appointment will be necessary.

During these clinics, the health department staff will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering 7th grade.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry.

Newton County Health Department is located at 15776 Hwy 15 N., Decatur.

Other locations participating in the immunization initiative include: Leake County Health Department, Neshoba County Health Department, Newton County Health Department and Washington County Health Department.

For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit www.HealthyMS.com/immunizations.

Sports

New movie highlights former NHS coach

A local film company has been shooting a new film this summer at Union High School and... READ MORE

Obituaries

Donna Whitrock

Donna Whitrock, 67, of Circleville passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born on Jan. 11, 1952... READ MORE

Weddings

Harrison and Linton to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Harrison of Little Rock and Mr. and Mrs.

Social

Union resident celebrates 106 years

Newton County resident Inez Warren Chesney celebrated her 106th birthday June 22.

The... READ MORE

Community Calendar for July 10
Donna Whitrock
Imojean Hedrick
Ann Ledlow Smith
Holifield ready to take helm at UMS

Copyright 2019 • The Newton County Appeal
105 Main St. • P.O. Box 287 • Union, MS 39365 • (601) 774-9433 • (769) 222-3773-text
124 N. Main St. • P.O. Box 37 • Newton, MS 39345 • (601) 683-7810

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.