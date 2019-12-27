Hobby Lobby to hold grand opening of Meridian store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and official grand opening celebration at its new Meridian location Monday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. The Meridian store, located in the Meridian Crossings Shopping Center, is Hobby Lobby’s 12th location in Mississippi.

The store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony is open to the public. Local dignitaries, ambassadors from the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and other business leaders will attend the celebration.

Hobby Lobby has over 850 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby