Kidd to keynote MLK festivities

A Newton County native will be returning home Monday to help the community celebrate the 91st birthday of Civil Rights Movement leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Third District Circuit Judge Winston L. Kidd will be headlining the annual celebration that will take place Monday afternoon in downtown Newton.

The festivities begin with a parade that will line up at 1:30 p.m., and the parade beginning at 2:30 p.m. The route will go down School Street in front of Newton High School. Then it will make an eastward turn onto Church Street and then turn back to the South on Main Street. The route ends at the Newton Historic Depot.

The program, which will include speakers and music from across the county, will begin at the Depot following the parade.

“We started the celebration in 2014,” McDonald said. “We invite everyone to come and be a part of the program. It doesn’t matter if you’re from Newton or other areas. You are welcome to come and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Kidd’s biography

On October 31, 2001, Judge Winston L. Kidd was appointed by Governor Ronnie Musgrove to serve as Hinds County Circuit Court Judge. Judge Kidd was subsequently elected to his Judicial seat on November 5, 2002. He currently presides over Civil and Criminal Court in Hinds County.

Kidd was born and raised in Newton County. He received his B.S. degree, cum laude, in respiratory therapy from the University of Mississippi in 1987. After working as a registered respiratory therapist for one year, he enrolled at Mississippi College School of Law where he received his law degree in 1991.

Prior to his appointment to the bench, Judge Kidd worked as an attorney with the Walker and Walker law firm in Jackson for approximately ten years. His practice was primarily limited to civil litigation.

Kidd is a past president of the Magnolia Bar Association. Additionally, he previously served as Parliamentarian and Central District Director of the Magnolia Bar. He has further served as chairperson of the Mock Trial Committee for three years. In 1997, Judge Kidd received the Magnolia Bar Service Award and recently received the President’s Award. Judge Kidd is also a past Treasurer and past Vice-President of the Jackson Branch of the NAACP.

Kidd is committed to mentoring youth. He has delivered many speeches and lectures in dozens of schools and churches. He serves as a mentor to a student at Lester Elementary in the Big Brothers\Big Sisters Program. Further, Judge Kidd serves as a mentor to several Jackson High School students along with other Magnolia Bar attorneys.

He is married to Adriane Dorsey-Kidd and they are the parents of Winston Jamal and Jacob Jabari.