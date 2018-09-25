Laird named Outstanding Rural Hospital

Laird named Outstanding Rural HospitalBy STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 09/25/2018 - 3:10pm
Laird Hospital in Union, Mississippi has received the 2018 Outstanding Mississippi Small Rural Hospital Award from Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA).
