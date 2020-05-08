Langley named ECCC Director of Bands

A familiar face will lead the East Central Community College Wall O’ Sound band program next year as Zach Langley takes over as Director of Bands for the retiring Ed Girling who has led the program for the past seven years.

Langley most recently served as the assistant band director at East Central and also taught music education courses. Prior to his appointment at ECCC, he served seven years at Northeast Jones High School, three years as assistant director of bands and the last four years as director of bands. He earlier served two years as band director at Nettleton High School.

Langley is a graduate of Booneville High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College where he was a member of the NEMCC Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, and the Concert Choir.

He received a Bachelor of Music Education degree from the University of Mississippi and was a member of the University of Mississippi Wind Ensemble and the “Pride of the South” Marching Band. While at Ole Miss, he studied trombone under Greg Luscomb and was a member of the Mississippians Jazz Band. Langley received a Master’s in Music Education from William Carey University, where he served as the adjunct trombone professor.

Langley was nominated and served on the board of directors for the Southeast Mississippi Band Directors Association from 2016 to 2019. Under his direction, the Northeast Jones “Tiger Pride” Marching band represented the state of Mississippi by marching in the 2017 “National Independence Day Parade” in Washington D.C. He is the recipient of the 2016-2017 Northeast Jones High School Teacher of the Year award.

He is a member of the National Band Association, Southeast Mississippi Band Directors Association, Trombone Association, and the Mississippi Bandmasters Association. He currently serves in the orchestra at First Baptist Church in Laurel. He and his wife, Lindsey, have three children, Abbey, Nate, and Olivia.

For more information on the ECCC Wall O’ Sound band, visit www.eccc.edu/eccc-wall-o-sound or email zlangley@eccc.edu.