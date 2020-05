KEY FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Miss. - Approximately 25 members of the Mississippi National Guard’s (MSNG), 186th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) and the 47th Civil Support Team (CST) assisted with COVID-19 testing, April 1, 2020, in Meridian, Mississippi, at the Bonita Lakes Mall COVID-19 mobile testing facility.

