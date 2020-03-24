MSDH offers list of testing sites

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 3:18pm

JACKSON – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will now be keeping an active list of local COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.

The list has been provided to MSDH from local county emergency management agencies and local providers. It will be updated daily when positive cases are updated on the MSDH website (usually mid-morning).

Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.

The list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday is as follows:

Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg

Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport

St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson

Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton

Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo

Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach

Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi

Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi

Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins

Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs

Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia

North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo

Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley

Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave

Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket

For contact information for these facilities, visit http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19. Keep up with the latest COVID-19 information by downloading the free MS Ready mobile app.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

