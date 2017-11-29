MSU Extension program wins national award

The National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences recently selected the Healthy Homes for Child Care program, developed by the Mississippi State University Extension Service, as the Southern Region winner and a national winner in the ACI Clean and Healthy Families and Communities category.

The American Cleaning Institute Clean Homes Healthy Families Program Award of Excellence Award has been established by ACI to recognize NEAFCS members for their innovative educational programs that help families and individuals understand the link between clean homes and good health.

The MSU Extension team’s commitment to meeting the needs of individuals, families and communities is exemplary.

Team members include Susan Cosgrove, area Extension agent for the Coastal Region; David Buys, Extension health specialist; Brooke Knight, Extension agent in Jones County; Lanette Crocker, Extension agent in Wayne County; Patty Swearingen, Extension agent in Lauderdale County; and Jessica Heap, child care licensure official with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The team also won the Southern Region award for this program in the Early Childhood Child Care Training category.

For more information on the program, go to http://bit.ly/2yKb9f5.



