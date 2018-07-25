NCSD looks to borrow $2.3M

Amis: Money needed for Peavey renovation, pre-k classes

The Newton County School Board unanimously approved borrowing $2.3 million to conduct building upgrades and new construction that includes phase one of the Peavey building renovation, providing a place for the district’s pre-k classes and safety upgrades to Newton County Elementary School.

District Superintendent J.O. Amis said they are planning to move the district’s career-tech center into one portion of the Peavey building and then renovating the current career tech building in front of the elementary school to provide a place for the pre-k classrooms.

One of the first steps in the process is to replace the Peavey building’s roof. Once that’s completed it would clear the way to move the Newton County Career and Technical Center into the building located next to the middle and high school campus.

“Right now, we have to fix the roof before we can do anything else,” Amis said. “Then we can renovate part of building to house our career tech center, but there would still be plenty of room left for us to grow.”

Then, the career tech center would be refitted to become the site for the district’s pre-k classrooms. Amis said the district would also install fencing around the elementary school site to make the campus safer.

“In light of recent events, we feel like we need to take steps to secure the elementary school campus,” Amis said. “This is something that is very important for the safety of the students and teachers.”

As part of borrowing the money, the school district could raise ad valorem taxes in the school district up to three mills.

“The school board found that no funds are available for the purpose of making these repairs and additions to the school district facilities,” Amis said. “We feel like these improvements are in the best interests of the students and the community, but we don’t have the funds to do this. So we are needing to borrow the money to make it happen.”

Amis said the district will not borrow more than $2.3 million, and it could be less than that, and that the ad valorem tax required could be less than three mills depending on how much is borrowed and how tax valuations are for each year.

While the school board has enacted this consideration, the school board is scheduled to give final approval on borrowing funds at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13. Voters in the entire school district could also petition to have an election on the issue.

According to the legal advertisement in today’s edition of The Newton County Appeal, 20 percent of qualified electors in the school district can submit a petition by 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 to call for a vote on indebtedness and ad valorem tax hike.

Circuit Clerk Mike Butler said that there are 7,618 active voters and 596 inactive that reside in the entire Newton County School District.