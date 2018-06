Newton Elementary first grade teacher Cindy Strickland was recently honored at the 2018 Golden Apple Teacher Award Banquet in Meridian. Mrs. Strickland was nominated by NES Gifted Education teacher, Gina Gordon, for her dedication to her students and for setting a positive example for her fellow staff members even in the midst of hardships.

