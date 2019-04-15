Newton council to meet Tuesday night

Mon, 04/15/2019 - 5:30pm

The City of Newton's Board of Aldermen will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in the city hall auditorium.

The following is the tentative agenda for the upcoming meeting. For more information or questions about the agenda, please call City Hall at 601-683-6181.

